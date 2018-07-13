- Five floors
- 50,000 square feet
- New cafeteria and kitchen
- Expanded surgical services
- Ambulatory surgery center
- Future expansion for Maternal and Child Center
- Future expansion of The Heart Center
- New physician lounge and administration area
