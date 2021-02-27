BENEZETTE — Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) and the Elk Country Visitor Center are celebrating a 10-year milestone, becoming a leader in conservation education, dedication to elk habitats and land preservation.
Director of Development Jeff Gauger said 100 percent of what KECA raises stays in Pennsylvania and is put toward its mission statement, with 16 KECA chapters in Pennsylvania and a 17th on the way.
The ECVC eventually added an eco-building (Elk Country Campus Outdoors Building) and a 4D story theater. It has always offered a gift shop full of made-in-the-USA products, including elk and Benezette memorabilia and treasures created by local artisans.
KECA has formed partnerships with corporate foundations, conservation organizations and more throughout the years, said Gauger.
“We touched over 40,000 people with one of our education programs,” he said.
The ECVC thrives on its dedication to education, says Gauger, hosting regular programs every month like Elk Basics and Elk Explanations and PA Hibernators, often featuring other wildlife like coyotes, deer, moose and even the legendary groundhog.
Conservation education and elk safety classes were formerly done in the ECVC’s discovery room, but it was being outgrown, said Gauger. So, in 2014, volunteers began raising funds for the new eco-building, which came to life in 2016 and welcomes school groups, Boy and Girl Scouts, monthly programs and more.
Volunteerism is a huge part of what KECA and the ECVC are made of, says Gauger. People passionate about elk country put in work days where they pick up garbage outdoors or fix and paint things, do basic grounds or trail work, run the register or be ambassadors for the area.
The Gurney Volunteer House in Benezette, purchased by a KECA donor, was opened up for volunteer use, says Gauger. Many volunteers travel several hours to put in their time.
More volunteers are always welcomed, says Gauger. It’s rewarding when they have the chance to be in elk country and form friendships with those who have the same interests.
Last year, KECA enhanced more than 400 acres of habitat for the elk herd, says Gauger, including both public and private lands and habitat pipeline work. KECA has strong partnerships with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for habitat projects.
The winter is a great time to see big groups of elk, noted Gauger, since they can be spotted searching for food and sun in lower areas. Tourists can be seen stopping to get a good view of the majestic bulls at almost any time of the year.
Many things make elk country special, says Gauger. Not only is the sight of the elk an incredible experience, but there is a peacefulness that comes from visiting the atmosphere.
“The world is so uncertain,” he said. “There is an element of certainty in elk country. When you are here, you know what to see and what to expect.”
Those who visit the ECVC have the chance to also learn a lot about “famous” bulls and their stories from displays shortly inside the entrance, such as the “club horned bull,” known for the deformity of his antler, and No. 36, for his collar number.
Operations Manager Carla Wehler, who was hired as the first ECVC staff member in 2010, said reaching this milestone is a great thing to be a part of.
“It’s exciting to see how far KECA and the ECVC have grown,” she said. “We have become a leader in conservation education, and a world-class destination for elk viewing. I look forward to seeing where we are in 10 more years.”
For more information visit www.experienceelkcountry.com.