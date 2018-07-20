DuBOIS — As this year’s Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet is about to get under way July 22-27 at Clarion University, final details are being wrapped up including sprucing up a trailer used to haul equipment during the program.
“Cataldo’s Collision Inc. of DuBois generously donated a paint job for our trailer for Camp Cadet,” said Trooper Ronald E. Chewning, Community Service Officer of PSP Troop C in Punxsutawney.
Trooper Bruce A. Morris, Community Services Officer of PSP Troop C in Ridgway said the trailer was in bad shape before the work was done.
“It was an old DUI trailer. It had all the decals pulled off it. All the striping, all the patches were on there,” said Morris. “They left residue behind, and it was just bad. It was rusting in different places. I can’t describe how much this change is from what it was when we got here.”
The trailer is used for all the uniforms and equipment used at Camp Cadet.
“It’s kind of like the base of operation,” said Chewning.
They both agreed that Carney Cataldo, owner of Cataldo’s, did a great job.
“It far exceeds my expectations. I can tell you that,” Morris said.
Morris explained that Camp Cadet is for boys and girls, 12 to 14 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and northern Indiana counties. Campers will stay at the university for the entire week.
“Every summer, usually it’s the last full week of July, we take upwards of 60 to 65 kids who are interested in law enforcement or the military,” said Morris.
The activities presented at Camp Cadet include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units from the Pennsylvania State Police (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the F.B.I., the U.S. Secret Service, a County Coroner and the Pennsylvania National Guard. During the week, campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cooks Forest.
“The kids stay with us straight through, like a training environment, like you’d see with the military or with law enforcement, and we graduate the kids on Friday night during a graduation ceremony, a marching program they do for the parents, and that pretty much ends the week,” said Morris.
This is a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and team work. This is not a camp for problem-solving of young people. The program is conducted under conditions similar to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Campers are required to rise in the morning and participate in physical training. Movement about the campus is done in military formation and campers are required to address people according to military standards.
The cost is $20, Morris said.
He said this year’s Camp Cadet participation is expected to be 44 boys and 22 girls.
“We try to split it up as evenly as possibly. We have more boys apply than girls, historically. But this year is one of the biggest groups of girls we’ve ever had,” Morris said.
