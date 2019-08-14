ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School is gearing up for an exciting back-to-school week Aug. 22.
Principal Christine Kuhar said there are several first-week events students, parents and staff will have the chance to enjoy.
The first day for St. Marys Area School District students is Aug. 22. From 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m., children will enjoy “popsicles on the playground” as a welcome-back celebration, Kuhar said.
An open house will be from 6-7:45 p.m. Aug. 27, as well as a “K Literacy Night” in the cafeteria at the same time, Kuhar said.
“To help our kindergarten students and families, we provide ideas for families to practice skills,” she said. “We do this during ‘open house’ time, when we have most families come visit the school.”
By this time, kindergarten families have already been invited to orientation, Kuhar said, where they learn about the school and classroom expectations.
“We have found the literacy time to be helpful in giving parents fun ideas to help their children practice life skills,” she said.
A kindergarten “team” of teachers and reading specialist Ashley Chiappelli will be presenting ideas to help parents make reading and mathematics at home enjoyable.
“Research says children with parents who are engaged and involved in their child’s learning show incredible growth and progress in school,” the literacy night flyer says.
Chiappelli will go over practice letters, sounds and numbers, while other instructors cover reading comprehension, math skills and flashcards.