REYNOLDSVILLE — A Knox man is facing felony charges for an aggravated assault in which he allegedly tied a woman up and beat her.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Michael Steven Siple II, 36, of Knox, on Aug. 16 including aggravated assault –attempt to cause serious bodily injury, strangulation, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, two counts of simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers responded to a Reynoldsville home for a domestic incident. The first officer on scene secured Siple in front of the home, and untied the victim.
Officer spoke with the victim, and noted severe injuries around her face and head from what appeared to be strikes and bite marks. The victim told police she and Siple had been arguing, and he began to hit and choke her.
The victim allegedly lost consciousness multiple times during the assault, and reported that Siple then started to bite her face. She said all she could remember was Siple tying her up and beating and biting her. She was flown to UPMC for her injuries.
Police reported Siple was manic and was repeatedly yelling that he “had to do it.”
Siple waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25, and has posted bail at $30,000.