BROOKVILLE — A Knox man is in jail on theft charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a residence in Brookville.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Michael Paul Cain, 39, of Knox, including a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched following a report of the theft of a vehicle from a residence on Route 322. The police saw tire tracks from the stolen vehicle leaving the home, and also saw a car parked in the yard a short distance from the home.
Checking the plates and information of the abandoned car, police found it was registered to Cain. Police then were contacted with information about the location of the stolen truck.
The police responded to the Sheetz in Brookville, where the stolen truck had been seen. When police arrived they confirmed the truck was the same one that had been reported stolen from the home on Route 322. Cain was standing outside the truck, leaning on the driver’s seat.
While police were taking Cain into custody, he reportedly told them he had taken the truck because his vehicle ran out of gas.
Cain is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.