KNOXDALE — The Knox Township Fire Department celebrated Christmas with its community Saturday.
The fire hall doors were opened to the community for the celebration, and the hall quickly filled with members from surrounding areas. Santa Claus came to have his photo made with children and gave each child a gift.
The fire department stages the celebration every year, and had more than 100 children take part last year. There were also more than 100 children who attended the organization's Halloween party this year as well, despite bad weather.
"It means the world to us to be able to do this for the community," said Shell Reinard, a fire fighter and member of the department's fire police.
Pastor Joni Williams of the Knoxdale United Methodist Church did Christmas crafts for children at one table. The church had held its soup and bake sale earlier in the day, selling out quickly and raising about $4,000.
Members of the fire department were also keeping hot chocolate and cookies well stocked for those coming in from the cold. Members of the fire department had also baked the cookies that were set out for the children.
Rick and Ava Powers came from Loretto to play Santa for the department. They are good friends of the department, and Rick has been playing Santa for years.
Everything offered was free for the community. Reinard said they have a great fire chief in Chuck Rittenhouse, who encourages the department to hold such events for the community.