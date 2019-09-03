KNOXDALE — The small community of Knoxdale held a big celebration over Labor Day weekend with their annual homecoming festivities.
The whole weekend is held by the Knox Township fire department, whose station is located right in Knoxdale. Money raised over the weekend from all the games and fun benefit the fire department.
The community takes advantage of the ball field they have to hold a weekend long softball tournament as they main attraction. Teams made up of residence from all the surrounding communities travel to Knoxdale to play in the tournament. The Park Excavating team won the tournament this year.
The parking area and grass around the field stays filled with vehicles over the whole weekend. Some even come out just to enjoy watching the teams play.
There is also an area dedicated for campsites as well. Some people bring campers and tents and spend the whole weekend camped out by the ball fields so they don’t miss out on any of the fun.
The large basket raffle is held during the entire weekend in the breezeway of the pavilion. Right next door the concession stand is opened up, and serves food all day long. All the money from tickets and food sales helps the fire department as well.
On Saturday the community comes together for a small parade down Main Street. Children decorate their bikes for the day, and the fire department brings their trucks out. There were even a few horses rode through the parade. The day of games and softball is ended with a fireworks display which some residents say is the best around to see.
Sunday had much more than just the softball tournament to offer for fun. The afternoon started with the demolition derby, and moved into the corn hole tournament for the evening.
The weekend is by far the busiest weekend for the small community, and they make the most of it for everyone who attends. Each year is filled with family fun and community bonding.