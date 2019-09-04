ST. MARYS — Kreckel Enterprises Inc. at 1026 Delaum Road, a business celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year, stems from a long, hardworking family history in the Kreckel family.
When looking back on the history of the business, Owner Vern Kreckel Jr. thinks a lot about his father, Vern Sr., he said.
After high school, his father became a machinist at Powder Metal Products on Washington Street for 45 years, Kreckel said. In the early 1970s, he started a secondary machine shop.
After graduating from high school, Kreckel said he had the option of attending Penn State University or working for his father, which he did for five years.
In 1996, Kreckel brought the Delaum Road property as an investment, he says. The Kreckels decided to build on it in July of 1997.
Kreckel’s father, a U.S. veteran, worked at KEI up until a couple of weeks before he died.
“He taught me a lot about what I do today,” Kreckel said. “He liked to work, and he instilled that in me.”
KEI, which has two other employees, is a secondary machining operation, Kreckel said, where any powder metal business can send parts for altering. It’s also a way for him to support the large powder metal industry in Elk County, while making a living for 22 years.
“The customers we’ve had for decades are still coming back,” Kreckel said.
After his father’s death, Kreckel wanted to so something in his memory, he said, specifically around Christmas time, since the holiday holds special meaning to the family.
In Dec. of 2017, KEI began giving a “Student of the Year” award to an Elk County Catholic High School student each year in his father’s memory, Kreckel said. His father was an ECCHS graduate.
Kreckel worked with the first winner, Kendra Smithbauer, on Project Gifts for Elk County. The 2019 winner was Isaac Grade, and the 2020 recipient will be announced this winter.
“It’s something we will continue to do each December, simply because of my dad,” Kreckel said.
Kreckel is also the secretary for the St. Marys Rotary Club, and remains heavily involved in the community and tries to give back, he says.
The KEI building is also covered in car memorabilia, one of Kreckel’s favorite hobbies. He currently has six vintage cars and more than 700 license plates.
“You want to be surrounded by an atmosphere that you like at work,” he said.
Part of the business is also keeping a very organized system, Kreckel says, keeping documentation of everything in its “Quality Management System.”
The KEI website, which started as a school project, is still run by students, Kreckel says.
“I run the business in a way that’s fair to the customer and the employees,” Kreckel says.
Kreckel’s mother, Mary, is also the KEI secretary.
For more information, visit Kreckel Enterprices Inc. on Facebook or Instagram or www.kreckelenterprisesinc.com.