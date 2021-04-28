WEEDVILLE — Richard “Rick” Krulia Sr. has announced his candidacy for a second term for Jay Township Supervisor, representing the citizens of Jay Township.
According to his announcement provided to The Courier Express, Krulia said he would first like to thank the residents of Jay Township for their support during the past six years and his fellow supervisors, who he works with. During the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a difficult year for the township, county and the world.
During his past six years, Krulia served as chairman for four years and one year as vice chairman. His record shows that he has 100 percent attendance making all the monthly held meetings. During his time in office, the residents of the township had no tax increase.
Additionally, Krulia declined the medical insurance that was offered by the township for his first 54 months, saving thousands of dollars to the township, he said.
Some of Krulia’s accomplishments made during the past six years while in office were the paving project of Gardner Hill Road, Cleveland Street and other township streets. He said he was very influential in getting a $2 million grant for the Mt. Zion Road paving project.
Also, Krulia said he helped get funding for flooding issues in Kersey Run and still updating more funding for flooding issues. Many upgrades were done to equipment, also, he said. Krulia also helped with the hiring of a part-time code enforcement officer to enforce the township ordinances to help clean up properties in the Bennetts Valley area to make the community a better place for families to live.
Krulia retired from UPS in August of 2013 with 39 years of service. He held the position of Teamster Union Steward for many years and had more than 37 years of safe driving at UPS.
He is an active member of the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Co. for more than 47 years, and he held the fire chief position for 13 years and many other line officer positions within the fire company. He has been involved as a 25-year member of the Driftwood/Emporium #532 Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge. He held the position of past master in 2011 and 2012. He is a member of Sons of American Legion Post 978, Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club, Mosquito Creek Sportsman, Sons and Daughters of Italy of Clearfield, Penfield Fireman’s Club and the Bennetts Valley Sportsman’s Club.
“I am asking for your support on May 18, 2021, by voting for me on the Republican ballot,” said Krulia. “I am also asking my Democratic friends and supporters to write me in on the Democratic ballot. If re-elected, I promise to continue to work hard for the people of Bennetts Valley.”