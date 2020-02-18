DuBOIS — For several years, local KTH architect Lisa Starr Green had a unique idea to build a structure for Penn Highlands DuBois that could help those in need. The design, however, isn’t created with bricks and mortar, but made entirely with more than 1,000 cans of food.
Green, while living in a suburb of Pittsburgh where she grew up, said she participated in a "Canscapes" competition in which canned food was stacked to make incredible works of art.
“So when I moved up here three years ago, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for awhile,” said Green. “And I thought this month would be a great time being that February is Canned Food Month and it’s also Heart Health Awareness month and KTH is working on several projects for the hospital. I thought it would be a great idea to just incorporate design and help out the community.”
Penn Highlands officials liked the idea and said part of the atrium could be used to build the structure.
“We (KTH) got a team of us together from the office and worked up a design in the computer,” said Green. “Walmart was also willing to give us a donation and then we ordered the rest of the cans.”
It took Green and several of her co-workers three hours to set up.
“Our backs hurt and we had sore muscles after that,” Green said with a laugh. “Once we started getting midway up, we could start to see the design and everyone in our office is like, ‘We weren’t sure where you were going with this idea but it looks great.’ We’re happy it all worked out.”
The exhibit, entitled “Canscapes: Ending Hunger With Art,” will be on display through Sunday. After that, it will be deconstructed and Penn Highlands will make care packages to send home with people who are in need.
“Typically, we would donate to local food banks, but Penn Highlands said they would love it if they could distribute it to their people in need,” said Green. “And I thought that was a great idea.”
Green, who lives in Treasure Lake with her husband and their young daughter, said she would love to see “Canscape” become an annual tradition.
“I think it would be really fun and we all had a good time,” she said. “It’s a great way to incorporate the design into helping the community.”