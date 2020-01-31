DUBOIS — Kurt Johnson Auto Sales has won Readers Choice Awards for best used car, customer service, and best auto sales person, and is showing no sign of slowing down with top of the line service.
Cars have always been a focal point in Johnson’s life and he grew up surrounded by the business. His family had a car business, Johnson Motors Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Cadillac at which he began working at 12 years old.
“I loved working at the dealership, and held many positions there from when I was twelve right through college at Penn State. After graduation, I held the used car and sales management position,” Johnson said.
Used cars would become a passion of Johnson’s over the years of working at various dealerships. He was the co-owner of Johnson Nissan-Saab in DuBois from 1986 to 1995. When he left here, it was to pursue his passion for used cars.
“That arduous experience convinced me to focus on where my real enjoyment was, used cars. Every used car and truck is different and a new challenge,” Johnson said.
He opened Kurt Johnson Auto Sales in 2006 and has several dedicated employees who have been with the business for 10 years. Johnson believes the hard work of his employees has much to do with the business winning awards year after year.
“It makes us very proud of the staff that we’ve put together and work we’ve placed in making sure that our customers are satisfied,” Johnson said. “They do all the little things. They give calls and send Christmas cards and things like that. I don’t think everybody does that.”
Kurt Johnson Auto Sales has been awarded the best used car dealership recognition six years in a row, best auto customer service two years in a row, and the best auto salesperson has come from the dealership two years in a row. Kevin Brown and James Bonante have both received the award.
Johnson believes used cars offer better value for customers, and says he offers some of the best warranty and service for his cars after purchase. His warranties are for three years on the engine, three years free lube, oil, and filter changes, three tire rotations, three years of towing within 15 miles, and three years of pre-vacation vehicle checkup.
“The warranties on the used cars are great, but they’re so much cheaper than a new one. We have 2018 and 2019 models that are $10,000 less than new ones,” Johnson said.