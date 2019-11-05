ST. MARYS — A New Mexican restaurant in St. Marys is thriving and working to offer authentic meal choices in the area.
La Catrina Mexican Kitchen at 239 Brusselles St. opened Sept. 3, said Co-Owner Kevin Berry.
The restaurant, previously Salsa’s Mexican Grill, offers everything from quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas and fajitas to appetizers, seafood and salads. It also offers Mexican-inspired burgers and chicken tenders, as well as a fish fry on Fridays.
It was his goal, Berry said, to still offer Mexican food in the place of Salsa’s, since it’s unique to the area. Many customers travel from places like Kane, Emporium and DuBois to eat there, he said.
It was also their goal to offer something for everyone, said Co-Owner Brandon Harr, with a more modernized menu and some Americana items.
The authentic meals are made with fresh, non-frozen ingredients, Berry said, including sauces and dips.
So far, La Catrina has received “very positive” feedback from the community, Berry said.
La Catrina also just started its catering services, such as fiesta dishes and trays and a taco bar, and will offer more specials and deliver to local businesses during lunch hours.
Berry, who bought the building three years ago, said he “completely gutted” the venue and remodeled it, adding all-new Amish-crafted booths, brightly-colored walls and Mexican-themed artwork featuring a “Day of the Dead” holiday theme.
Harr and Berry said La Catrina also wants to remain involved in the community and give back. In the future, local individuals and organizations will be able to host fundraisers there, benefiting both the cause and the restaurant, since it helps with exposure.
“It gets people in here to try new things,” the owners say.
The restaurant has 10 employees, including Juakin Rodriguez and Emmanuel Alejandro, the cooks.
La Catrina is also a “bring-your-own-beverage” facility. Margarita mixes are available for those who bring their own alcohol.
La Catrina is closed on Mondays, but open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit La Catrina Mexican Kitchen on Facebook or call 814-245-8115.