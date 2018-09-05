DuBOIS — Classic, shiny cars took over the bottom half of the DuBois Walmart parking lot on Saturday and in the process, raised $2,000 for local students and the memory of a man who impacted their lives.
Matt Reed, founder of the First Class Children’s Foundation, said more than 100 cars took part. That day’s beautiful weather was accompanied by music, food and fellowship.
The FCCF, a nonprofit organization created by DuBois native Reed, raises funds to buy school supplies for local teachers and students through annual car shows.
The foundation also donated $1,000 of Saturday’s proceeds to the Randall Curley Memorial Scholarship fund in honor of Randall Curley Sr., a school board member who made a difference in the lives of area youth.
Reed said Curley was always a role model for him, and it was an honor to contribute to the legacy he left behind. Members of the Curley family also attended and helped with the car show.
“I have been friends with Drew and Randy for years, and spent plenty of time with Randy Sr.,” Reed said. “Having them volunteer to help at this year’s event was very inspiring to me. They share the same passion for this community as their father did.”
Reed said the remainder of the proceeds will be used to purchase school supplies for teachers and children in DuBois Elementary Schools.
For more information on the FCCF, visit its Facebook page or www.firstclasschildrensfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.