ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth brought up the topic of state funding discrepancies at Monday evening’s board meeting, sparking a conversation about unfairness of funding in comparison to St. Marys’ socioeconomic peer districts.
SMASD’s peer districts, Toth said, receive $9,438 per student per year from the state, while SMASD recevies $5,936 — a difference of $3,502 per student, totaling a $7 million shortfall annually.
Toth said he had a phone call with Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Gabler about this topic, which though he said ultimately led nowhere, but he was glad someone listened.
Board member Rick Brown said there has been talk about SMASD filing a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for unfair funding, since it discriminates against students. He has been looking into this, Brown said, and has come across similar lawsuits that have been thrown out.
Board member Bert Sorg, known for speaking up for the everyday taxpayer, said someone should write a letter to Pennsylvania Sen. Joe Scarnati expressing how this impacts taxes.
SMASD Business Manager Ginger Williams presented a preliminary budget of $30,001,404 for 2020, going over the local tax effort and effort per household. The reason local tax effort is down, Sorg commented, is because of the lack of funds from the state.
Board President Eric Wonderling also mentioned close to 1,000 people in the St. Marys area have been laid off by plants since October, and 180 have lost their jobs. The economy is not doing as well as people think, he said.
Williams went over increased special education costs, since it was requested by board members she do so at the last meeting.
Toth reminded everyone the budget is preliminary, not final, and it allows the board to be flexible in what they can change.
Building and grounds
The board approved the use of the St. Marys Area High School auditorium, pool, locker rooms and gymnasium for the class of 2020 sleepover scheduled for Jan. 25. Student representative Baird Bankovic explained it’s not just a sleepover for fun, but a fundraiser. Whomever stays awake the longest pledges the most money, he says.
Toth said there are six chaperons and four security officers scheduled to be there.