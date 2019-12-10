DuBOIS — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 welcomed a larger crowd of ladies to an annual event that benefits local children and veterans Wednesday.
“Ladies Night Out,” hosted by VFW Post 813 Auxiliary, collects boxes of toys for Clearfield County Toys for Tots recipients, while also donating proceeds to TFT and local veterans, said member Sandy Lange.
Not only is the event a good time, but it’s a way to give back to more than one good cause, said Lange.
This year, around 180 tickets were sold, she said, in comparison to last year’s 130. Eight boxes of toys and five bikes were collected for area children at Christmastime.
Catering by Paulette provided a stuffed-chicken dinner, served to the ladies by members’ husbands and veterans themselves.
This is the auxiliary’s biggest fundraiser, Lange says. It raised $6,000 this year, doubling the proceeds from last year’s event.
Member Kathy Hibner started Ladies Night four years ago, Lange said, and the event has grown from there. Her husband, John Hibner, is a veteran and assistant coordinator for TFT of Clearfield County.
The auxiliary, which has more than 100 members, donates to several causes, including Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, Project Healing Waters and others.
The night’s large basket raffle offered 74 baskets and prizes, donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
Being a member of the auxiliary comes with rewarding benefits, Lange says, including helping local veterans and people in need, and creating lasting friendships with other members.
Those who are interested in joining VFW Post 813 Auxiliary can stop in at 114 Fuller Avenue in DuBois for an application, or call 814-371-4124.