ST. MARYS — Ellen Olson, Alice Beimel, Sara Felbauer, Barb Samick and Marcia Bleggi are among the ladies who gather at the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township regularly.
What keeps them coming back to the volunteer-based organization, they said, is the bond they share and preserving history for future generations.
The ladies have seen many items come through the society’s doors, they said, recalling some favorites such as an old fire extinguisher, Olson said, while Bleggi recalls a quilt from 1904 that came from a local chair factory. An employee took pieces of upholstery from the chairs, she said, eventually making a masterpiece.
The other ladies recalled three spinning wheels or bakery items that were brought in, and old christening dresses.
St. Marys natives come in and donate things regularly, the women said, such as yearbooks and other items. It’s a way for the public to showcase parts of their history.
One room of the Erie Avenue building can showcase early tools or clothing while another houses old photographs or kitchen equipment. Two bedrooms upstairs showcase items from the late 1800s.
The organization is always looking to change things, such as the display cases that were recently upgraded from the original woodwork.
The ladies also recall collecting photographs or items such as awards or uniforms from prominent local people, such as Joan Engel, who was among the highest ranking women in the U.S. Navy, or Gen. Edward Meyer, a SMASD graduate. Artifacts from the Civil, World War I and II, Vietnam, Dessert and Korean wars have been collected over the years.
The historical society always welcomes new volunteers and members, the women said, especially encouraging youth to become involved in the group’s mission. People don’t have to be a member to visit the building, though, which is a common misconception.
The ladies say it’s the fellowship, shared passion and learning about the place they call home that makes it worthwhile.
“It’s a pleasure to come here,” Olson said. “I really enjoy it.”
The historical society is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. and by appointment.