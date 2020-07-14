DuBOIS — This month, DuBois’ Lakeside United Methodist Church has been taking their Children’s Ministry into the community and offering a day of fun-filled activities for anyone who wants to join them.
The kick-off for the program, entitled “Community Mini Camp/Playground Outreach Days,” was at the Spider Lake Park playground in Sandy Township on July 1, while last week’s was held at the DuBois City Park, according to Lakeside’s new Director of Missional Engagements Nancy Fassnacht.
This week’s event will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon at the Falls Creek playground, she said.
“Our purpose is to really do a lot more local community outreach,” said Fassnacht, who has been a member of Lakeside for about 27 years. “There’s a huge portion of the population that probably never will come to church, so we’re basically taking the church outside of the building and trying to bring it into the community.”
Activities include a nature walk, crafts, music, games, and devotions, in addition to a picnic lunch for all those who participate.
“It’s a mini-camp experience for all the kids. So many had their camp plans canceled due to the pandemic so we will do our best to bring camp to them,” Fassnacht said. “Hopefully, next year we’ll have a team at each playground area and we could do it weekly. For this year, it’s just a start to get it off the ground.”
Director of Children’s Ministry Michelle Polohonki, along with her staff, organize the event.
“We’re doing a quick Bible study, it’s on Genesis 1 this summer,” said Fassnacht. “It’s not only about ... Genesis 1 is creation, but we’re really trying to emphasize that everything God made is abundantly, exceedingly good, including each of us. So they’re doing that lesson, they’re having some organized play, some free play.”
The July 22 program will be held at the Sykesville playground and then the Reynoldsville playground will be the location for the program on July 29.
On Monday evenings before the playground outreach days in the communities, Lakeside also conducts, “Ice Cream and Popsicles on the Move.” This involves taking the Lakeside church van out, with music playing, windows down and a cooler full of ice cream sandwiches and popsicles. A message of God’s love and invitation to the playground event from Lakeside will be on each treat.