PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a lane restriction that will affect traffic patterns on Route 119 in Jefferson County.
Work will begin on Aug. 16 through Aug. 31 to allow for the construction of a low volume driveway off of Route 119 and the reconstruction of the south bound shoulder to tie into the driveway. The affected area is on Route 119 at the Alliance Drive and Snyder Hill Road intersection near the Punxsutawney Walmart.
The southbound lane will be restricted during daylight hours with flaggers directing traffic.
Leonard S. Fiore, Inc. of Altoona, PA is completing the construction project.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.