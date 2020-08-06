BROCKWAY — Lane’s End Farm is a microdairy that not only milks the cows, but will also process and bottle milk to put it directly into the hands of their customers.
Jesse Vivian grew up on a dairy farm in Reynoldsville, and has a passion for farming and the agricultural industry he carried with him even after he had to leave the family farm. Vivian worked on the farm until he was 31 years old, at which point, the small 100 cow dairy wasn’t enough.
“It got to the point that it just wasn’t feasible,” Vivian said. “One-hundred cow diaries were important in the 90s, but now it’s a minimum of 1,500 cows at a dairy to be profitable.”
The decision to leave the farm was a hard one, but Vivian had started his own family by that time. He continued to farm more as a lifestyle choice than anything, not willing to leave behind farming completely.
He started working at Fremer Reclamation, who he said have been a major help in getting his microdairy started. While working there, he began listening to podcasts to pass the time at work, specifically agriculture and farming podcasts.
“When I was a kid there were at least 30 active dairies in the area,” Vivian recalled. “It’s just so hard to keep expanding. There’s not enough space, and that’s what the industry is pushing toward.”
Vivian came across the idea of a microdairy in one such podcast “Cutting the Curd,” when he listened to an interview with Frank Kipe. Kipe is what some would call the father of the microdairy, designing affordable microprocessing facilities for dairies.
In 2017, Vivian contacted Kipe, and was on his way to having his own microdairy processing system. The microprocessor is essentially a double boiler pot on a much larger scale.
Vivian didn’t get just any cows for his dairy. He went back to his parents’ farm, and got a calf from their cows to bring to his farm. He also had to buy two more cows in April because he couldn’t keep up with the demand with just the one cow.
With his current system, he can pasteurize 15 gallons of milk a day, and his three cows produce about 12 gallons. This isn’t quite enough for the demand he has found.
“Back in February, I didn’t even know if we could sell milk,” Vivian said. “You think you know what you’re going to do, but your customer base decides for you.”
He had originally planned to use the processor to make and sell cheeses, butter, and yogurt. He even took a cheese making class through Penn State, thinking that was the route to take.
When he opened up for sales, he offered pre-orders for April. All of the milk expected to be produced for April was quickly accounted for in pre-orders, so Vivian opened pre-order for May. All of May’s milk had orders put in by May 8, which was great for the farm, but meant their projected milk production needed to be extremely accurate.
Many of the people who helped Vivian get his microdairy started said that drinking his milk reminds them of the milk they would drink at local farms when they were younger. He said this is because his milk is the unique flavor from only his cows. Milk in the store is a mixture of the milk from all the farms supplying the brand, while his is kept within his farm.
“Food brings back memories. It takes you instantly back to that moment or place,” Vivian said.
Vivian realized pre-orders was not a sustainable way of selling his milk. Instead of pre-orders, he now sells on a subscription basis. He is completely maxed out on the subscriptions he can fill right now.
He also sells his milk to the Gateway Lodge and Fremer’s Market. Vivian said he can’t keep Fremer’s stocked with his milk, and they often call him to tell him they’re out.
Vivian is passionate that retail farming, and direct sales from farms is the future of agriculture.