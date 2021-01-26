REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council named Larry “Fuzzy” Foradori the citizen of the month for January during the meeting last week.
Foradori has served the town for 52 years as a barber at his business Fuzzy Foradori’s Barber Shop.
“For 52 years in our community, he cut about everyone’s hair in town probably at one point or another,” said Bill Cebulskie, the council president.
Foradori is a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville, as he was born and raised there. He turned the sign on his shop to closed for the last time back in December, deciding that it was time to hang up his clippers and retire at the age of 73.
He said he got the nickname “Fuzzy” from his dad, and that it was his father’s nickname in town before him.
“That’s what they called my dad,” Foradori said. “It just swung right on over to me.”
His shop officially closed on Dec. 23 after 52 years in the community. Foradori will be enjoying retirement from now on.