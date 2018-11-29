The North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission Executive Committee voted to accept the resignation of Bradley Lashinsky Wednesday morning.
Lashinsky served as the director of the Jefferson County Development Council and served as a representative of the county on the commission’s full board.
The resignation is effective Dec. 31.
In a letter informing the commission of his resignation, Lashinsky cited changing employment.
Lashinsky has been tapped to act as program director for the entrepreneurship and innovation hub being launched at Penn State DuBois as part of the university’s Invest Penn State Initiative. He is slated to start Jan. 1.
“Plans for the Penn State DuBois innovation hub include a focus on manufacturing industries that already have a strong foothold in the area’s economy, which are poised for growth,” according to news release issued earlier this month. “To realize these goals, Lashinsky will collaborate with businesses, economic development and workforce development organizations, local governments, and entrepreneurs.”
While Lashinsky is no longer on the organization’s board, he expressed optimism regarding future collaboration with North Central.
“It has been an honor to serve North Central for seven years, helping to advance economic development projects within the region,” Lashinsky said in his letter of resignation. “However, I also look forward to working with the staff of North Central within my new position as your agency has proven to be a great asset promoting economic development initiatives.”
