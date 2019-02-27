As it stands right now, the last day of school for DuBois Area High School students is June 13, according to substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Benton said the DuBois Area Middle School students will finish on June 11, while elementary students will complete the current year on June 10.
“Although that date could change for elementary schools which could see the year end a day sooner,” said Benton. “The discrepancies in the end of the year were caused by differing school closures at the high school and middle school due to mold issues.”
On Sept. 13, 2018, the DuBois Area High School was closed after mold was discovered in 14 classrooms, the swimming pool area, and the cafeteria, according to a previously published Courier Express article. Students at the middle school and four elementary schools attended school as usual.
Later in the month of September, DuBois Area Middle School students missed three days of school after there were indoor air quality and mold concerns.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
