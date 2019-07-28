The 2019 Elk County Fair Queen will be crowned on the George A. Swanson Stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday, alongside last year’s winner, Alexis Swanson of Kersey.
Swanson, who is part of a triplet trio with her two sisters, Allie and Andie, said she has had to complete 12 appearances in the past year as queen.
“I am very big into agriculture and 4H — I live on a local dairy farm named Ridgeview Dairy in Kersey,” she said.
Through “The Livestock Crew” 4H group at Windfall Farms, Swanson made it to state-level competition for horse riding two years in a row.
Swanson raised money for the Queens Court through a basket raffle at the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway, and a “Craft ‘n Sip” at the fairgrounds through Ashley Denio Studios, she said. She has also attended Elk County Farm Bureau meetings.
The fair committee met July 23, welcoming any local women interested in competing for this year’s queen, said Elk County Fair Board Treasurer Rita Gerber. The 2019 contestants were not announced in time for publication.
“I hope to see a 2019 fair queen contestant interested in agriculture as much as I am,” Swanson said. I hope they are big into the fair and want it to thrive more and more every year.
“I want them to love meeting new people, because they will, and have a lot of fun. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to be involved with.”