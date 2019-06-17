BROOKVILLE — The 2019 Brookville Laurel Festival is under way this week and there are plenty of events lined up for participants.
The festival kicked off on Saturday with the ninth annual Art in the Park event which featured games, creative activities and live music.
The Festival continued Sunday with the Family Faith Day which featured a pancake breakfast at Walter Dick Memorial Park, a strawberry social sponsored by the Summerville Public Library, the Laurel Fest Art and Photo Show at the Fusion Cafe and music from Christian artists Reach the Masses, To the Throne, the Alan Scott Band and the Christian Missionary Alliance Church Worship Team Band.
Today is Game Day featuring many activities including a Dungeons and Dragons session at 4:45 p.m. sponsored by D-Generation Next Games. Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy tabletop roleplaying game first published in 1974. a children’s table will be set up at the event and those under 18 must have a parent or guardian’s permission to participate. Dice sets will be available for beginners.
Tuesday will be Family Fun Day and will feature a hot dog eating contest, the Rock and Roll Pet Store show, bubble pit, reverse dunk tank, hula hoop decorating and workshop, light twirlers, barrel train rides, bouncy houses and other activities throughout the day. The Pinecreek K-9 Search and Rescue Pet Parade will be held at 6 p.m. with registration at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday will be Heritage Day and will feature historical activities including the Victorian Fashion Show held at the Opera House Cafe at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Thursday will be Hometown Heroes Day honoring local servicemen. The Jefferson County Courthouse monument dedication ceremony will be at 1 p.m., the dedication of the Pickering Street Bridge will be at 5 p.m. And a performance by The Belle Tones is set for 6-9 p.m.
Friday will be Manufacturing Day and the Sidewalk Sale. Tours of local manufacturing facilities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full schedule is available on The Laurel Festival Facebook page. The Sidewalk Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday will be First Responders Day and the Grand Parade will be at noon. Parade units will line up at the Brookville High School at 10 a.m. The music of Against the Grain will be featured at 6 p.m.
Sundaywill be Sporting Day. The Gary L. Pearce Memorial Autorama will be at 9 a.m. and will feature classic cars, motorcycles and more. A home run derby is planned for 1 p.m., with registration starting at noon.