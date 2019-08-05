PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ss. Cosmas and Damian School celebrated their 80th Lawn Festival over the weekend, turning the grounds into a large party for the people of Punxsutawney.
When the festival began 80 years ago, it was an ice cream social run by the nuns for the school. Since then, it has evolved into the full weekend of live entertainment, food, and the prizes and raffles it is today.
Renee Doverspike, the festival chairperson, said the festival is held every year on the first weekend of August. She said it is the primary fundraiser for the school, so every year planners make sure there are a variety of activities to keep the community involved. The planning committee didn’t make special plans to celebrate the 80th year, but Doverspike said they keep every year special because of how important the event is for them.
There are many different opportunities to win prizes while at the festival.There are raffle tickets for chances to win some of the big prizes, small games of chance, and an attendance drawing was held Sunday. All that was needed to win the attendance drawing was to be at the festival when the winning ticket was pulled to hear the number called.
There was also plenty of food being made at the church’s concession stand. All the food served was cooked on site, just for the event. The festival also sold Penn State Creamery ice cream during the festival. Sunday, the church held a homemade spaghetti dinner to finish the weekend.
The school is a private institution for pre-school through sixth grade students. It provides a catholic faith-based education. The school is state accredited, and Doverspike said it has excellent financial aid programs for anyone who wants their child to attend.
Doverspike has been involved with the church and school since her children attended, and they are now close to 30 years old. She has been the chair person for the festival for the last four years.
“It really humbles me every year to see everyone come together... It’s been a great experience to look out across and see all the volunteers,” Doverspike said.
She described the festival as a “big family picnic” since most of those who help set it up are connected to the church in some way. She explained many of the volunteers are parish members or school parents, or even past students who had attended the school and have now moved on.
“Such a beautiful thing to be able to meet and bond with people that otherwise it would just be pleasantries with,” Doverspike said.
The Lawn Festival is the largest fundraiser for the school, and also offers a great event to the community. This is a fun event with many games and food available to fill a weekend.