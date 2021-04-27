NEW BETHLEHEM — Need a little help maintaining your lawn? Or some assistance with spring cleaning?
Valley Advantages in New Bethlehem can help, while at the same time providing hands-on work experience and community involvement for some of the intellectually and developmentally disadvantaged individuals they work with.
Keri Wells Pierce and Carter Pierce, who work with Valley Advantages’ Small Group Employment program, said that the initiative was just getting going a year or so ago, when the pandemic came along and created new challenges, especially with indoor cleaning work.
“But we are all up and running again now,” Wells Pierce said.
She handles the janitorial service side of the program, while her husband, Carter, does the landscaping and outdoor work side of things.
Supervised at all times, the individuals in the program enjoy getting out, learning new skills, earning a pay check and being a part of the community in which they live, Wells Pierce said.
“It’s a really good way to get our guys out,” she said. “Learning skills is the most important thing.”
She noted that the services are offered to businesses and residential customers at a discounted price.
On the janitorial side, Wells Pierce said her crew cleans regularly at a number of businesses, as well as at homes in the area.
“We clean businesses and people’s homes,” she said. “We do a little bit of everything.”
And on the landscaping side, work includes mowing, weed eating, raking, snow removal and other simple tasks.
“They’re very good workers,” Wells Pierce said of the crews, noting that a big part of their day is getting out of their homes to interact with others. “They’re opening up, meeting new people.”
Carter Pierce noted that trained staff oversee the work to make sure everything is professionally done, and properly done.
“It’s a really good program,” Wells Pierce said. “It’s very rewarding to see them take such pride in their work.”
Fully insured, the program also brings its own supplies for cleaning and tools for outdoor chores.
In addition to those services, the program also offers a paper shredding service for businesses and individuals.
“We’re very excited to be offering these things to the community,” Wells Pierce said. “And we hope for more inclusion in the future.”
To arrange for landscaping work, contact Carter Pierce at (814) 229-1375; or for janitorial services, call Keri Wells Pierce at (814) 229-8768.