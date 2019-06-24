RIDGWAY — Lazy River Canoe Rental at 40 West Main Street is open for the summer, welcoming Clarion River canoe aficionados to enjoy sunny days on the water.
Tim McClain started Lazy River Canoe Rental in St. Marys in 2010, operating it for a year before moving into its current 40 West Main Street facility in spring 2011.
McClain said at the time, Love’s Canoe Rental in Ridgway was going out of business after 30 years, so there was a need for a similar facility.
McClain, a born-and-raised Ridgway native, has logged more than 5,000 miles on the Clarion River. LRCR is a way for him to share his passion for canoeing with families, tourists and outdoor enthusiasts.
The canoe-rental facility is open from the first of April through October, and also in the winter as needed for ice fishing.
LRCR, open seven days a week, puts 200-300 people on the river per week, McClain said.
“It’s wild and scenic, and runs through Allegheny National Forest and two state parks,” he said. “You can start in Ridgway and go all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.”
Families like to camp along the 2019 Pennsylvania River of the Year, McClain said. Canoeing is also a good fitness activity, he adds.
“It’s one of the few rivers in Pennsylvania where you have primitive opportunities as you’re paddling,” he said.
LRCR participated in the Ridgway Fitness Challenge June 15, welcoming racing canoe goers. It also hosts “Pirates of the Claribbean” costume event on the second Saturday in August.
“People dress up and decorate their boats as pirate ships,” McClain said.
There is also a dice run beginning in Ridgway and ending in Portland Mills.
For more information, visit LRCR on Facebook.