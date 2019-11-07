RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area Middle and High School students and local leaders and professionals recently came together at a retreat.
A “Leadership Retreat” and “Lunch with a Leader” at Flying Dove Ranch Oct. 30 was an initiative of the Junior Steering Committee and DECA Club of Ridgway Area Middle/High School.
The JSC — an effort of the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Development Committee, Ridgway Main Street Program and Community Education Center in St. Marys — was created last October, resulted in nine students sitting on at least one of six local boards, said RMSP Manager Beth Shuttleworth.
Roughly 16 students from the JSC and DECA clubs participated in the retreat, she said. The idea for it came about at a youth development meeting in the summer.
The students’ day started with “icebreakers” to get to know one another, including an escape-box challenge. Shuttleworth watched a similar activity at the Ridgway Public Library.
“It was fascinating how the kids worked together, without knowing each other, to solve clues and ultimately, open the box,” she said.
A representative of the Elk County Toastmasters club attended to help students with public speaking.
“These two groups combined either sit on a community board or will have to compete in a role play at a DECA competition, so developing some comfort while speaking is very important,” Shuttleworth said.
A networking lunch with community leaders was held at noon, to help students better learn to communicate with adults in a professional setting.
The retreat, and the networking lunch, were all based on requests from the students, she said. The public-speaking activities were held the morning before the lunch, with the hopes the two would play off one another.
“One of the things they feel they lack is the confidence to walk up to an adult and hold a conversation,” she said. “This one hour isn’t going to make them feel completely comfortable but hopefully it was a start.”
A mock school board meeting was also held during the afternoon that day.
“Again, this was a suggestion from the students,” Shuttleworth said. “Several had a chance to take part in one last fall that we hosted at the high school. They found enough value in it to request we host another.”