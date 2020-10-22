DuBOIS — The first leaf collection of the season by Advanced Disposal will get underway next week in both the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
In DuBois, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said leaf collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 26 and run through Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Leaves are to be placed in untied bags at the curb. Residents are again reminded to not rake leaves into the street.
The second date for leaf collection in the city will be announced when that is set up, said Suplizio.
In Sandy Township, manager Shawn Arbaugh said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting that the township’s leaf collection will also start at 7 a.m. Monday.
“The leaves will be need to be placed curbside in untied bags,” said Arbaugh. “There is no limit on the number of bags that may be placed curbside and they (Advanced Disposal) will be collecting from all areas. It might take them about two to three days to pick them all up, but they’d like to start the process on Oct. 26.”
The township will schedule a subsequent leaf collection for probably mid-November, said Arbaugh.