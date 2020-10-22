RIDGWAY — One of Ridgway Borough Council’s top Monday evening topics was addressing the issue of leaf cleanup in the borough.
Resident Tony Allegretto was a visitor, telling Council he has bagged about 30 bags of leaves, and has elderly or retired neighbors who are also bagging their own leaves.
Allegretto asked Council what happened to the normal leaf pickup process, noting that although he has very few trees around his home, he has a lot of leaves.
“There has to be a compromise for those of us who live in these areas,” he said.
Another visitor noted that there is a substantially higher amount of leaves ending up in the gutters without curbside pickup provided by the borough.
Councilman Frank Quattrone immediately made a motion that Council go back to the original curbside pickup method.
“This system works for no one,” he said.
Councilman Steve Caggeso agreed, noting he has received “so many complaints.”
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said he feels they can get the necessary equipment, a “leaf picker,” back up and running again for this. The hope, he added, would be to add the funding for this to the recycling grant the borough is applying for.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters said members should make sure information about the leaf pickup system should be not just in the paper, but posted on Facebook and the website.
“Boy Scout Troop 93 are offering to help rake and bag the leaves for donations on Thursdays and Sundays,” she said.
Those interested in the Boy Scouts’ help can call 814-335-3714.