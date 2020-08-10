DuBOIS — Sandy Township workers have been busy trying to find water leaks in the township, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“They’ve (road department) been really working hard,” said Arbaugh at last week’s municipal authority meeting. “In fact, we had a couple of them out at 2 a.m. the other day, just to try to assist on finding leaks. That’s how we find leaks is late at night like that. So we appreciate their efforts.”
Arbaugh said the township’s consultant has also been helping to identify leaks.
“We found one small one in the Kiwanis Trail area, but nothing else,” said Arbaugh. “We were hoping to find something more major. The engineer and I did have a discussion and we were going to move forward with some water meter replacements.”
Arbaugh said he and engineer Perry Bowser think that potentially some of the water meters have been having some issues or are defective and causing some of the problems that the township is seeing in the numbers.
“So we’re going to go that route and they need replaced anyway because of their age, so we’re hopeful that could be fruitful for us,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisor Jim Jeffers asked if the Kiwanis Trail area is the only area that has been evaluated.
“Yes, we really know we’re having some issues out there and Slab Run,” said Arbaugh. “So that’s where we really focused our efforts. We do have some issues with that in the Brady Street line also. That’ll be next time he (consultant) comes in. That’s a lot more work on that line.”
Jeffers asked if the consultant was able to get a good reading out there this time. He noted there were noise problems in that area previously.
“Yeah, I think that that was resolved,” said Arbaugh. “They just weren’t able to find anything. So we’re hoping some of these meters we get from extra supply, they did come with some meters that will start to help us figure some of this out.”