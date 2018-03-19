DuBOIS — A group of area women are learning to crochet and eventually hope to use their skills to give back to the community.
Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-noon, Lawrie Stephens teaches anyone who would like to learn crocheting at the Parkside Community Center, DuBois. It started in January and as many as 18 women at a time have attended the free classes.
“I can actually crochet now. It’s helped me with confidence,” said Gina Lamb. “I was in a car wreck, in 1998, and suffered a brain injury. So, to look at stuff and remember what I’m doing can be a challenge, but it’s given me the confidence to.”
So far Lamb has crocheted two scarves and wash cloths.
Stephens, a retired physical education teacher from the DuBois Area School District, has been crocheting since about the age of 10.
The participants are at all different levels of expertise.
“The first week we assessed where everybody was,” Stephens said. “Some people were absolute beginners, didn’t know anything, there were others that had done it but done it years ago.”
So far, they’ve made slippers, hats and scarves.
Mary Stuby is making a messy hat bun and would like to learn to crochet dish cloths, too.
Eventually, they plan to donate some of their homemade creations to the local Chemo Cap drive as well as hats for premature babies for the American Heart Association.
“We are ultimately at some point, once they get more comfortable and feel better about what they are doing,” Stephens said. “That’s why they’re learning how to do the slippers too, because they like the slippers and the hats for the Chemo Cap drive.”
“I am very impressed in how much they’ve learned in a little time,” Stephens said. “It’s amazing.”
Everybody brings something to the table every week to contribute, said Stephens, noting that they all help each other.
Stephens said she has recently given two crocheted hats to one of her friends who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I sent two hats to Florida for another person that had breast cancer, and another one to one of my friends who has colon cancer,” Stephens said. “I feel guilty if I sit down and watch TV without doing something, so I’m always crocheting.”
Stuby said she remembered her mom used to crochet.
“I could make a chain a mile long and never knew what to do, how to make anything, and I heard about this class,” said Stuby, adding she really enjoys the class.
Anyone who would like to join the class — at any skill level — is welcome to attend the Thursday classes, said Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.