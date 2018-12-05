The money’s still going to the same place, it’s just not going in the bank.
At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Elk County Board of Commissioners approved re-allocating $6,500 going to the Bennetts Valley Senior Center in Weedville.
Originally, the funds were approved for usage to stabilize the stream bank along Kersey Run.
At the center’s request, commissioners approved re-allocating the funds to be used toward the center’s conversion away from electric usage and toward natural gas. The move is expected to save the center money on things such as operating its water heater.
The money is provided through the Act 13 Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund.
According to Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry, the stabilization work was just one part of a larger project developing along Kersey Run. He said that, as that larger project progressed, the center could be eligible for funding for the stabilization work in the future.
Commissioners also approved agreements with other counties for prison inmate housing on an as needed basis for 2019. Agreements were approved with Centre and Indiana counties at a rate of $65 per inmate, per day; and with Erie County at a rate of $75 per inmate, per day. The agreement approvals are done annually. Rates for housing did not increased in the new agreements.
County children and youth services contracts with Adelphoi Village and Merakey Services were approved. The contracts were retroactive for the 2018-19 and 2017-18 contract years, respectively.
Bill Chiesa and Richard Wittman were approved to sit on the county planning board for four-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Quesenberry was re-appointed to sit on the county conservation district board.
Commissioners announced the proposed county budget would be available for review beginning Friday.
A special meeting to approve officials at the county courthouse was announced to be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Another special meeting for budget approval was scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.
