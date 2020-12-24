DuBOIS — Children being raised by single parents in Clearfield and Jefferson counties were recently the recipients of a new program, “Legendary Box.”
Matt Reed, founder of the First Class Children Foundation organization, said this is a special box of Christmas presents from the foundation, given to these children regardless of household income.
“We sent the parent a 20-question personality survey to quiz the child,” Reed said. “We customized an Amazon wish list based on the child’s interests, and members of the community were able to shop those wish lists and send donations directly to First Class through the mail.”
Each box is filled with around $200 worth of Christmas presents, Reed said. They were distributed in DuBois, Reynoldsville, Falls Creek, Sykesville, Brockway, Brookville and Clearfield.
Reed said the plan was to do just 11 boxes, then local woman Jen Reynolds offered to donate $5,000 more to the program, so FCCF was able to do another 20 boxes, 31 total, around $7,000 worth of Christmas presents.
“It’s really heartwarming that the community came together to make the donations possible,” Reed said. “If somebody even donated one item to a box, we add their name to a card inside the box that says, ‘This box was made Legendary by:.’”
Each box also contains Scholastic books, Reed noted.
“They are our biggest sponsor for everything we do.”