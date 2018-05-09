REYNOLDSVILLE — One day Dan Edwards, first vice commander of the Reynoldsville American Legion, asked Reynoldsville Borough Police Chief Troy Bell what the department needed.
“Troy explained about the computer system, which I thought was amusing because I didn’t understand a word he was saying, but the advantages of it were obvious,” Edwards recalled.
Members of the American Legion agreed to make a $5,000 donation to the police department for the purchase of Visual Alert, which is incident management software.
When the police department deals with issues such as complaints, incidents and parking issues, Visual Alert is the best way, in his opinion, for officers to document everything they do, Bell said.
“It doesn’t just stop at documenting incidents,” Bell said. “We can keep track of our hours, officers can communicate to one another through this. So, instead of leaving Post-It Notes lying around the office everywhere, when Officer Murray comes out in the evenings and I have to leave early I can simply get on there and type a little memo to her and as soon as she logs in it’ll show up.”
But the software’s main purpose is for incident management, Bell said.
One day, he arrested people on warrants.
“We want to document how that whole process goes,” Bell said. “So, through the investigation, we found out these two people have warrants in town, where they were going to be. This morning I finished documenting that, I would enter them as people, the vehicle they were in, any charges or citations that were to be distributed, the summary of how the whole thing worked out.”
It serves two purposes: One, they are documenting it for their agency. Secondly, they are documenting it for themselves.
“So, when I go to court three, four, five months later on these things and I’ve dealt with hundreds of incidents in the meantime, I can simply print that incident out that’s saved on the computer,” Bell said. “It’s all backed up, so that way if something were to happen to the computer it’s going to be on several computers.”
The ultimate goal with Visual Alert is to make it accessible in the police vehicles as well.
“Currently, we have a computer in the car but we don’t have an Incident Management System in the car. So, everything we deal with we have to go back to the office at some point to make sure that we get documented into the system,” Bell said. “That also keeps our stats. We’re required monthly to send our reports to the UCR, the Uniform Crime Reports, the government.”
As long as the police department keeps up with its incidents and arrests, with this system, all he has to do is generate the file and upload it to the UCR website. It streamlines the work for local officers and allows them to on patrol more, giving them more time more on the streets.
“That’s why I’m putting it in the car. I think it’s vital because if we’re in the car, we can be sitting at the tracks watching traffic and also entering incidents rather than just sitting and watching traffic,” Bell said.
Bell said Visual Alert has been on his wish list for several years.
“I work in DuBois part-time and they utilize Visual Alert, Brockway uses it, Sykesville uses it. A lot of places are going to this system,” Bell said. “Then all of a sudden the Legion says, ‘Do you guys need anything?’ And the Eagles also recently purchased a gun safe for us.”
Edwards said the Legion is mandated by the Small Games of Chance Act to pay 60 percent of proceeds back to veterans and back to support the local community.
“That’s where this money comes from,” Edwards said.
Bell said he hoped to have the system in use this week.
