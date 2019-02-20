PUNXSUTAWNEY — Leila Jo’s Café & Bakery on West Mahoning Street opened just in time for Groundhog Day this year, offering a traditional pizza recipe and freshly baked pastries.
Owner Jackie Steele, originally from Pittsburgh, named Leila Jo’s Café & Bakery after her 20-month-old daughter, who is displayed in a chef’s outfit in a photograph on the wall. The shop officially opened Jan. 19, and she hopes to host a grand opening very soon.
The inside offers a rustic feel, with exposed brick walls, hardwood floors and an electronic fireplace. Steele’s husband, Eric, is part owner as well, and helped in making the café what it is, as did other family and friends. They completely gutted the building, starting in May and finishing in January.
Steele’s brother, who is a graphic designer in Pittsburgh, made the “Leila Jo’s” cartoon logo.
Steele always wanted her own business and pastry shop, she said, and that became clear after she attended the International Culinary School in Pittsburgh. She’s stayed involved with teaching and baking since.
Steele was the assistant pastry chef at St. Clair Country Club, and also worked with Pittsburgh Premier Catering, where she assisted with events. She still teaches online for the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
One of the café’s main attractions since its opening has been the Shaffer’s Pizza, Steele says, which they bought in the fall of last year and incorporated into the bakery’s menu. It was widely known in the area for its sweet sauce recipe that former owner Gladys Shaffer named “Charlie’s” sauce. Leila’s also offers other pizza-related menu items like Stromboli.
Other than keeping some of Shaffer’s original recipes, Steele also recreates or adds to them, she said, with an example being her potato and macaroni salad and baked beans.
“We got her legacy, and it’s really an honor,” she said.
Steele bakes everything entirely by herself, using all butter and high-end ingredients. Her current kitchen used to be the building’s garage. Some of her favorite pastries are cinnamon buns, danishes, croissants and a signature orange scone and burnt almond tort. Coffee served there is a local Keystone Coffee blend.
It’s been inspiring, Steele says, to see other pizza shops reach out and support her, including Punxsutawney Chamber member and Laska’s Pizza Owner Katie Laska, and Punxsy Pizza Founder Scott Anthony.
“My goal is to add to the community and be a part of this town that has been so welcoming to us,” she said. “Everyone here has been so helpful.”
In the future, Steele hopes to incorporate more local products and promote arts and education in the community.
The hard work and dedication all seems worth it, when Steele sees people “enjoy what she’s made for them,” she said, adding that she can recall a woman from Denmark who stopped at the café on Groundhog Day this year, and was touched by her danish since it “reminded her of home.”
Leila Jo’s is currently only open Friday through Sunday, with Steele using many of her off days to prepare the items in high demand. She hopes to be open at least one additional day in the future.
For more information, visit Leila Jo’s Café & Bakery on Facebook or call 814-938-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.