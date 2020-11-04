PUNXSUTAWNEY — Leila Jo’s Bakery and Cafe held a month-long fundraiser for breast cancer awareness to benefit Lisa’s Ladybugs through the sale of pink cupcakes.
Lisa’s Ladybugs is an organization in Jefferson County that helps people and their families who are battling cancer. It is run by Lori Ebel, who lost her sister Lisa to breast cancer.
“October for me is special because my sister passed away from breast cancer, so that’s kind of why Lisa’s started,” said Ebel.
Bakery owner Jacklyn Steele said she knew she wanted to do something to help the organization this year, and decided in July she was going to hold some kind of fundraiser.
Steele has had firsthand experience with Lisa’s Ladybugs, as the group was a big help to her family this year as her mother-in-law fought cancer. She said people don’t realize how big of a help the group is until they find themselves on the receiving end.
“It’s very dear to my heart because we just lost my mother-in-law to cancer,” Steele said. “I don’t think people realize what individuals go through when they have cancer, and people get really lonely, and depressed. It’s just to have someone like Lori, they sent her stuff and they just were there for her. What they do is so wonderful.”
Steele sold pink cupcakes throughout the month of October with the proceeds going to Lisa’s Ladybugs. She said in the first weekend she sold about eight dozen cupcakes. By the last weekend, she had sold about 25 dozen or more.
“We’ll help anybody in our area that we can help. Nobody gets paid, 100 percent of whatever we get in, we give back out to the community,” Ebel said.
Steele said she would like to make this an annual fundraiser for the group.
“They’re giving their generosity to people, I think that if we can donate to them and help them help other people, sure thing. I would love to make it annually,” Steele said.
Steele said she likes helping people and being a part of the community. Anyway she can help the community is great, and Lisa’s Ladybugs was close to her family’s hearts this year after all the help they received from them.