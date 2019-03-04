A request for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance for a new building in Falls Creek was rejected by the DuBois Area School Board at Thursday’s meeting.
The LERTA exemption eligibility application, submitted Feb. 7 by Steven E. and Ann V. Irvine for a new building located at 49 Washington Ave. in the Borough of Falls Creek, was rejected in a 6-1 vote. Lee Mitchell, David Schwab, Albert Varacallo III, Jeffery Madinger Sr., Gilbert Barker and Sam Armagost voted against the exemption while Patty Fish voted to approve it. Larry Salone and Mark Gilga were absent.
Prior to the vote, Mitchell said the motion states that it is a new building, but he thought at this month’s work session someone said the building was already there.
Business Manager Jeanette Buriak said the building is already there now.
“There wasn’t a building there, they finished it in July of 2018, but it would have been built after the tax rolls would go off, so they haven’t paid taxes on their building at all,” said Buriak.
LERTA gives a break on state and local taxes for new construction. The DuBois Area School District amended LERTA resolution dated March 22, 2000, allows for a scheduled exemption over a period of five years (100 percent, 80 percent, 60 percent, 40 percent and 20 percent).
Power Outage
Substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton expressed appreciation to employees with regard to the power outage at Wasson Elementary on Feb. 25 due to inclement weather.
Initially, Benton said the district thought power was to be restored within an hour or two. She said when she arrived at 7:30 a.m., she realized the lights were on only about a third of their power, but the bigger problem was the lack of heat in the building.
When she realized at 8:30 a.m. that the power would not be restored that day, the decision was made to relocate the students to the middle school.
“I could not be more proud of the teamwork and collaboration of everyone ... coming together and making the best out of a somewhat challenging situation,” said Benton.
She said the district office staff went to the middle school to help greet the students. The cafeteria staff from Wasson went to the middle school since another lunch period was added that day. The teachers had flash card review games in the auditorium and made makeshift classrooms in the cafeteria once the lunches were done.
“I just really appreciate it,” Benton said. “We talk so much about safety, security and evacuation plans, and really being able to put it in place and have it become so successful, I really contribute that to everyone on our team.”
She also thanked parents for understanding.
“Some people asked me why I didn’t just send those Wasson students home,” said Benton. “I would never do that because a lot of those students would be going home to no power, or food. A lot of parents are working. I mean, we’re not going to send children home not knowing if there’s going to be someone there to greet them.”
