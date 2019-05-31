PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local historian Jeff Lundy said he believes it is important for any community to remember and understand its history.
Lundy said his interest in history began at an early age and he was influenced by both his father and grandfather, who were both avid readers of history.
“My dad and my grandpa were big historic readers. We visited a lot of historic battlefields. American and World War II History were a big part of my family life,” Lundy said.
He said the interest in World War II came from both his parents having served during World War II, his father as a captain and his mother as a sergeant.
He said his interest in Punxsutawney history began when he returned to Punxsutawney after he completed law school and began to work for the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, as well as with the Groundhog Club. He said he is not sure why he began to avidly study the history of the town.
“To be honest, I don’t know why. My definition of a hobby is that you really can’t explain why you enjoy doing it. I’ve just always enjoyed history,” Lundy said.
In 2018, Lundy completed a historical work titled “My Own Dearest Maggie” which follows the story of Capt. Edwin Little and his wife Maggie, Punxsutawney natives during the Civil War. The book is told through excerpts from Capt. Little’s letters to his wife and showcases his time with the 62nd Pennsylvania Volunteers until his death at the Battle of Gettysburg, as well as providing a snapshot of life in Punxsutawney at that time.
Lundy said he believed it would be interesting to write a story about the Civil War based on Capt. Little’s letters.
“I started thinking about this almost 10 years ago. I was going to make the letters up until I found he had written more than 130 letters to his wife through some historical research. That was a kind of serendipity for me,” Lundy said.
He said what he enjoyed most about researching Capt. Little was being able to walk the same battlefields that he did.
“Once I read all of the letters, it became my passion to walk all of the battlefields that he had been at. Visiting all of the battlefields was a complete delight. I have enjoyed having the opportunity through his letters to delve deeply into the day to day lives of two people during that period. I have found that to be spellbinding,” Lundy said.
Lundy believes that historical stories like Capt.Little’s need to be told to preserve a community’s heritage and historical background.
“I don’t think you can have a good perspective as to where you are at present in your own life, historically or politically, unless you have some understanding of what took place historically. I think it is very important for a community to try to preserve any aspect of history. I think it is worth preserving,” Lundy said.