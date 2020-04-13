ST. MARYS — Seneca Library District has acquired Gale Courses from Gale, part of Cengage Learning, which connects libraries to learning and learners to libraries.
Through this program, Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren County residents can access instructor-led, online courses through the SLD website.
“Part of our mission at SLD is to inspire and engage life-long learning in our community,” said Consultant Leslie LaBarte. “With Gale Courses, Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren county residents will be able to enroll in courses covering all types of topics and subjects. Whether someone is considering going back to school to pursue a degree or just interested in digital photography, the course catalog offers something for everyone.”
Gale Courses offer patrons access to hundreds of instructor-led online courses covering everything from health and wellness to creative writing, computer programming, GED test preparation and more.
Patrons can enroll at no cost by using their library card. Courses run for six weeks, with two new lessons released weekly, and new sessions beginning every month. The courses are entirely web-based with comprehensive lessons, quizzes and assignments. A dedicated professional instructor coordinates every course by pacing learners, answering questions, giving feedback and facilitating discussions.
Residents can enroll and participate in courses from library computers or home computers. For more information about the courses or to enroll, residents can visit their library’s website.
For questions or more information, please contact digitalcard@senecadistrictlibraries.org