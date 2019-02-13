PUNXSUTAWNEY — Looking at the history of Punxsutawney Memorial Library, it has played a vital role in the Jefferson County community for more than 100 years.
Punxsutawney has a service population of 15,760 across rural southern Jefferson County, most famously known for its weather prophet Punxsutawney Phil, said Director Jessica Church in a newsletter.
“Thousands of travelers visit annually to see Phil and Gobbler’s Knob, stopping by the library to see his habitat, where he lives during the other 364 days of the year,” she said.
Visitors at the library can even see the little handprints of eager children on Phil’s den window.
PML has been at its current East Mahoning Street location since the 1970s, Church said.
According to the “History of Punxsutawney Free Library” publication, the inception of a free library for the public was rooted in the interest and activity of groups and people in Punxsutawney around 103 years ago. Some of these groups and people included the Irving Club and prominent literary club Chautauqua Circle.
Grace Beck, who spent her summers in Punxsutawney, was an enthusiastic supporter of the idea for a free public library.
F.D. Pringle served as the president of the Punxsutawney Library Association board for 34 years.
Prior to Aug. 15, 1916, a meeting was held at Pringle’s home, where plans were set to launch the library’s movement. It opened on Dec. 1, 1916, with Edith Beck serving as librarian. For the first seven years, the library was supported by food sales, contributions and benefits. In April of 1921, trustees met with the borough council, requesting it levy a tax for support of the library.
It’s first home was at 105 South Jefferson St. until 1944. The new building, which encompasses three stories and 27 rooms, was opened on Nov. 2, 1944, where it stayed for more than 30 years.
PML does its best to support the community and be welcoming to all its groundhog tourist, Church said, as well as act as a huge resource for visitors.
“The library could be the blank slate, where people bring ideas and leave with action plans.”
