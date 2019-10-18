ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library, recently crowned “Organization of the Year” at the Bavarian Fall Fest, is starting two new clubs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Next Chapter Book Club will meet from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every other Monday, starting Nov. 4, said SMPL Director Leslie Swope. Two facilitators will take turns reading to members, who will all receive a copy of the book and can read along. A discussion will be held after the reading.
According to Elk County’s last census, 3,709 people, about 11 percent of the county’s population, have an intellectual or physical disability, Swope said, but only 43 percent of them are able to be employed.
“Social groups for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) are greatly needed not just here, but all around the country,” Swope said. “Some of the unemployed participate in adult day care programs, but a large percentage of adults with IDD do not have a place where they can socialize with their peers.”
The Friendship Club, designed for adults with IDD to socialize and make new friends, will meet during the opposite week of the NCBC, starting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The first meeting will include Halloween activities, and members are encouraged to dress up. There will be areas for members to play games, build puzzles and rotating activities each week.
The library is in the process of becoming a Next Chapter Books Club (NCBC) affiliate, Swope said, not a traditional reading class or tutoring program. The focuses of the group are the adults “reading to learn” and gaining social and community interaction.
The cause is something meaningful for Swope, who has a brother with IDD. A few years ago, he began going to the Recreation and Respite Club in DuBois to socialize with his peers. Elk County needed something like this, she said.
“We already see many adults with IDD using the library, and use has increased since a local group has been coming to the library as part of their community inclusion,” she said. “Over the years, these individuals have expressed interest in activities at the library, and we wanted to do more for them and other adults with IDD.”’
Caregivers are also welcome to attend programs with members and socialize with other caregivers, Swope added.
SMPL staff member Michelle Casey will be the lead facilitator of the programs, Swope adds. Volunteers for the clubs are also encouraged.
These clubs are made possible through Women Who Care grant funds awarded to SMPL.
For more information, call (814) 834-6141.