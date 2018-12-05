DuBOIS — Local volunteers dressed in Santa hats and elf gear gathered at the DuBois Village Monday evening, spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear.
The Hillebrand Life Group, composed of volunteers from Tri-County Church and other area entities, attended the “Music and Visitation” event in the cozy front lobby, where residents were eager to hear their favorite holiday tunes.
Janet Hillebrand and her husband Dennis have been singing at the Village for a few years, she said. It began as a ministry and outreach of their church, and has turned into a group of eight to 15 singers gathering to take part.
Typically, her husband plays the guitar while she shakes the tambourine, and the group sticks to old hymns and favorites of residents, Hillebrand said. On Monday’s visit, they played and sang strictly Christmas carols, flipping through a packet of songs like “Silent Night” and “The First Noel.”
“We do music that they know and love,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see them light up, clap and sing along.”
Residents on the second floor, who were unable to come downstairs, peeked their heads over the banister and sang along.
In the future, Hillebrand said she hopes to see the group perform and visit at other local nursing homes.
Santa himself attended, handing out treat bags to the residents, which were packed with mints, lotion and a scripture card.
“We do about a half hour of music, and then we break up and visit with the residents,” Hillebrand said. “They seem to love the company.”
Such of efforts are very important for the residents, since a lot of them may not get visitors or even Christmas gifts during the holidays, Hillebrand said. Music is also good for them cognitively, and brings back memories they enjoy.
The visits are also very rewarding for the volunteers, she said.
“Every time we leave, we say ‘that was so nice — I’m so glad we went.’”
