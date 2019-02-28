ST. MARYS — A recently formed local group has organized two free pro-life events for the public.
Life Matters Elk County — which consists of area faith leaders and members of Elk County Right to Life and ECC Students for Life at Elk County Catholic — has spent several months organizing events featuring national pro-life speakers and a movie on the Kermit Gosnell trial to the area.
“This got started a few months ago, long before the New York issues,” Scott Weist, pastor at Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys, said, referring to changes in laws governing third trimester abortions.
Weist said he initially had a first-hand experience with abortion that caused him to look further into the issue.
“We had two abortions in Elk County that I had been involved in counseling with,” he said. “It was an eye opener for me on the pain and the struggle. That started out just a real concern in my heart.”
After the incident, he went to see “Gosnell,” a film based on the arrest and trial of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, who gained national notoriety for running an illegal abortion clinic.
“There was nowhere nearby showing it,” Weist said. “That just drew us in. We needed to tell people the truth. We started looking at, ‘How can we bring this film to the area?’”
He was put in contact with Kristen Hawkins, president of the National Students for Life organization. Hawkins said she would be willing to speak locally. He told Elk County Right to Life the news and the organization decided to get involved as well.
While the focus now is on abortion, Weist wanted to stress Life Matters Elk County is about more than one issue. He noted a list of social issues the group hopes to address.
“We plan to have a different focus each year,” Weist said. “If we can bring pastors and community leaders and students together to face the issues, that can make a difference.”
Individual churches and their pastors involved in planning included Shiloh Presbyterian, Faith Baptist, Queen of the World and First United Methodist in St. Marys; and First Lutheran and Awakening Alliance in Ridgway. Discussion has been under way with Treasure Lake Church as well.
A number of concerned citizens are also involved in the group.
“We’ve been talking about bringing it into the DuBois area,” Weist said. “We’re not sure what that’s going to look like.”
