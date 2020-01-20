DuBOIS — Speaking Saturday in downtown DuBois, HGTV and Houzz.com award-winning interior designer Ginger Curtis shared the many emotional twists and turns of her life story, including abuse and the heartbreaking loss of loved ones, as well has how her own breast cancer journey led to the greatest success of her career.
Curtis’ inspirational keynote presentation was part of a women’s event, somewhat unique to the area, entitled “Well Designed: A Conversation To Inspire Your Sense of Wellness & Home For a New Decate,” which was held in the NorthCenetral PA Launchbox located in the lobby of the historic Deposit Bank building. Approximately 100 people, mostly women, attended despite the ongoing snowstorm taking place outside.
“Well Designed” was organized and presented by New York Times best-selling writer Kristine Gasbarre, of DuBois, in partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“Ginger is an inspiration in my life, not only for home design, but for the life wisdom she has to share, and I have no doubt that moments from now she’ll be the same for you,” said Gasbarre as she introduced Curtis to the audience.
As the second oldest of seven children, Curtis told the story of how she was raised in an abusive household. By her early 20s, she was a single mom divorced from an abusive husband, until she met her great love, her second husband, Eric.
Curtis, 39, founded her now-internationally recognized business, Urbanology Designs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas in 2015, after completing 18 months of chemotherapy treatments for advanced breast cancer. Prior to that, Curtis’ infant daughter, Avery, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 at just 5 months old, but today is a healthy and happy 9-year-old.
“It was hard, but I honestly wouldn’t change what I’ve walked through,” said Curtis. “I came through the other side, and I started to think about the things that really made my heart happy and made my heart work.”
That dream was to design, she said.
“I wouldn’t just design, I’d have a team of incredibly talented women who were executing my vision ... and so I could be entrepreneur and lead the company,” said Curtis.
Less than one year later, that exact thing came to pass as she launched Urbanology Designs.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Curtis. “And I’ll never forget, I said, ‘God, are You sure?’ And He said, ‘Ginger, no good thing will come out of your comfort zone.’”
Curtis quickly gained a significant social media following, and within a short time, a room she designed became one of the most popular children’s rooms on Houzz.com, the world’s biggest online community for home design.
Urbanology has received numerous awards, including the 2016 “Best Of” award for customer service from Houzz, less than 3 percent in her industry receive this award. Urbanology Designs is also the recipient of the 2017 and 2018 Houzz “Best Of” Winner for Design and Service and the Interior Design Society’s Designer of the Year Award winner for 2016, 2017 and 2018. This past December, Houzz also recognized one of Urbanology’s designs among the top 10 most popular living rooms in 2019.
“Our longing especially for beauty is innate,” said Curtis. “And we want to see that and create that in our own homes, and you should never feel guilty or you should never feel like it shouldn’t be a priority. Because let me tell you, our homes are a haven, and the impact that it has on our environments, on our psyche, on our well-being, on our inspiration, it’s huge. I know it because I live it.”