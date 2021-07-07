PUNXSUTAWNEY — Representatives of the George C. Brown Community Pool in Punxsutawney are planning a lifeguarding class for those interested, but need to have a minimum number of participants.
Participants must be at least 15 years old, and able to pass the prerequisite swimming test. This test consists of 30 yards of continuous front crawl or breaststroke, brick retrieval in 1 minute and 40 seconds or less, and 2-minute tread using only your legs.
Those interested can register at the Brookville YMCA by calling 814-849-7355. Participants will have to provide an email, phone number and date of birth when calling. The class will likely be offered at the George C. Brown Community Pool in mid-July.
There are also still openings available to work at the pool, according to Mary Jude Troupe with SPLASH.
“Not only is this job fun and in the sun, it is a great position to secure employment every summer for as long as the license is renewed,” Troupe said. “This opportunity is a resume builder and a regular summer job if everything works out.”
The pool also hosted a fundraiser in the park during Festival in the Park with the help of local Boy Scouts. The tent featured a classic coin toss game for glassware.
“We are going through what we have quickly. I am pleasantly surprised our booth is very popular,” said Troupe.