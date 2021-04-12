ST. MARYS — Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) continues to find ways to help individuals with disabilities “soar to independence,” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIFT — serving Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties — offers peer mentoring, information and referrals, advocacy and independent living skills services for individuals with disabilities through Centers for Independent Living.
LIFT Deputy Director Hope Weichman and Executive Director Bob Mecca said the first two weeks into the pandemic were “trying,” as employees were not prepared to work from home. But, they were able to get grants to work remotely.
Like other agencies, going virtual was an adjustment, but it was essential that LIFT find alternative ways of helping people, said Weichman. Many of these individuals depend on LIFT services and were very lonely being shut in their homes.
LIFT can also refer people to another resource, they said, if they are unable to assist them.
Mecca noted that the pandemic was a “scary time” for people with disabilities and the vulnerable population, who are used to having support professionals come into their homes to assist them. It was noted that this has also been a difficult time for caregivers, who were also likely experiencing isolation.
“They depended on us to keep in contact with them to make sure their needs are met,” said Weichman, noting they have been checking in on them via telephone and Zoom.
LIFT was still able to process applications, though, and utilize its assisted technology program and reuse equipment program, providing things like walkers and mobility devices. It also continued to accept clients for it’s Project Lifesaver Program.
Project Lifesaver, started in 1999, involves police, sheriff, search and rescue, fire and public safety departments and emergency responders, providing any individual with a tendency to wander away with a transmitter tracking bracelet. If the person is ever missing, his or her caregiver and rescuers can use the bracelet’s signal to track their location, according to www.liftcil.org.
Typically, Weichman says, she would go into these individuals’ homes every 60 days for a wellness check and to charge their bracelet’s batteries. During the pandemic, she had to do that over the phone, instructing the person on how to change the band.
LIFT was also among the many agencies that had to cancel annual events, including its youth conference that welcomes 50-100 students and the Disability and Senior Expo, as well as its new Fine Arts and Culture Exhibition.
LIFT is also planning a statewide virtual independent living conference for people with disabilities and those who provide services for them in mid September, hoping to have 400 people signed up. On a positive note, hosting it virtually opens it up to those who may not be able to travel, and it’s also more cost-effective.
Weichman and Mecca noted that they have been able to attend more meetings and statewide collaborations virtually than they were able to in person.
For more information, call Weichman at 814-781-3050, ext. 200. For more on LIFT, visit www.liftcil.org.