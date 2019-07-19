KERSEY — LIFT (Life and Independence For Today) hosted its sixth annual Disability and Senior Resource Expo Wednesday, spotlighting various services offered in Elk County and surrounding areas.
LIFT Deputy Director Hope Weichman said the event welcomed 53 vendors of various categories from across the state. The expo originally began in Johnsonburg, then was held at the Edgewood Hall in St. Marys and this year at the Red Fern Banquet Facility in Kersey.
LIFT, established in 1994, serves as a Center for Independent Living (CIL) and provides independent living skills training, assists in advocacy issues and offers peer mentoring services and referrals, according to a news release.
Since its initiation, Pennsylvania State Rep. Matt Gabler has partnered with LIFT to host the expo, Weichman said. Gabler attended and visited and shared stories with others in attendance.
Vendors ranged from the Area Agency on Aging for Elk, Cameron and McKean counties, Penn Highlands Elk, Elk Haven Nursing Home and personal and in-home care facility services to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), which provides handicapped-accessible kayaks, said Weichman. Health professionals were also conducting blood-pressure and other health screenings.
About 200 people were in attendance that morning, picking up resource pamphlets and other free items and learning about the agencies available to them.
Fine Arts and Culture ExhibitionLIFT will host its Fine Arts and Culture Exhibition at Elk County Catholic High School Oct. 5. This is the organization’s largest fundraiser, Weichman said, which welcomes fine, performing and culinary artists from across the state.
Each hour of the fundraiser will welcome a different talent or performance, Weichman said, and the organization hopes for 30 artists this year, including bluegrass music, dance, piano, vocals and more. Area wineries, beer distributors, caterers, chocolatiers and more will offer tastings.
For more information, visit www.liftcil.org or call 814-781-3050.