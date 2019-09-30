ST. MARYS — LIFT (Life and Independence for Today) will host its first Fine Arts and Culture Exhibition from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Elk County Catholic High School Saturday.
LIFT’s mission is to “empower people with disabilities to live independently and take control of their lives,” according to its website. The organization serves Elk, Cameron, McKean, Jefferson, Clearfield and Potter counties.
The event will offer everything from fine arts like photography, woodcarving and painting, performing arts like vocalists, musicians, dancers and actors to culinary arts like catering, cake decorating, wineries and breweries.
LIFT board member Jeff Buchheit said the event gives local people with a creative talent a place to display their work, while bringing more culture to the Elk County area.
“The timing is right to present this,” he said. “People want more culture here.”
The culinary aspect of the show is also a way to show off area businesses like breweries and wineries and cake decorators, Buchheit said.
“Culinary arts are a very important part of our heritage,” he said. “We wanted to add that flavor to this.”
LIFT offers resources to people with disabilities of any age, said Deputy Director Hope Weichman. It is completely grant funded, and fundraisers like the fine arts show help offset regular costs.
“We’re hoping artists will want to be a part of this each year, and to see it grow,” she said.
Buchheit and Weichman also said they would like this fundraiser to spark some interest of other venues that may want to host an arts event.
The event’s main sponsor, St. Marys Insurance Agency, as well as funds received through an Elk County grant, were big pushes for this, Buchheit said.
The event includes a variety of community individuals participating, including LIFT clients, teachers, priests, business owners and others.
There is an $8 admission fee, which includes readmission throughout the day, Weichman said. Artists will also be selling their products, and food will be for sale.
“We really hope to see this enhance the area as a whole,” Buchheit said.
The event attracted talents from several areas, including DuBois, Williamsport and the state of New York, Weichman said.
LIFT Executive Director Robert Mecca, as well as Pennsylvania State Rep. Matt Gabler and Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry will also be in attendance.
ECCHS is located at 600 Maurus Street in St. Marys.